Tezpur University honours Xattriya artiste Dulal Chandra Dutta on World Dance Day

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TEZPUR: On the occasion of World Dance Day, the Nrityangan Dance Club of Tezpur University celebrated the spirit of rhythm and movement with a vibrant programme at the KBR Auditorium of the University. The event featured the felicitation of noted Xattriya artist Dulal Chandra Dutta, honouring his lifelong dedication to preserving and promoting Assamese culture.

Dutta began his training at the Kamalabari Xatra and later settled in Tezpur. In 1992, he established Rupkonwar Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, where he mentored and trained generations of young dancers. He was awarded the Silpi Bota by the Government of Assam in 2012 and also received the Silpi Sanman in Arunachal Pradesh.

Dutta was felicitated by Dr. Biren Das, Controller of Examinations, and Dr. Rosy Sarmah, faculty-in-charge of the club, in the presence of teachers, staff, and students.

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