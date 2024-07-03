Manipur: Substantial Cache of Arms Seized in Manipur's Kakching District

IMPHAL: In a significant security operation on Tuesday combined force comprising the CDO unit Kakching, Waikhong Police and platoon from A-Coy 126 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) seized substantial cache of arms and ammunition in Kakching district Manipur. Acting on credible intelligence the joint team initiated cordon and search operation. This was in Langmeidong Laimanai area of Kakching district. During the operation, the team received a tip-off. This was regarding the concealment of warlike weapons at Laimanai Laimaton Hill.

The team promptly expanded their search to the identified hill area. This resulted in the successful seizure of variety of arms and ammunition. The cache included one AK-56 rifle It had an empty magazine for the AK-56 a Baofeng walkie-talkie, one Indian-made .36 HE hand grenade. Also included were two Chinese-made hand grenades tube launcher 1A, four blank cartridges two bulletproof vests Twelve detonators were retrieved.

The successful operation underscores ongoing efforts by security forces to combat illegal arms trafficking. It also helps maintain peace in region. The seizure of diverse and lethal cache of weapons is seen as major achievement. It curbs potential threats and ensures the safety of the local population.

Authorities have registered case at Waikhong Police Station to facilitate further investigation. They aim to uncover origin and intended use of seized weapons. The investigation seeks to dismantle network behind the arms cache. Preventing future threats to the region's security remains paramount.

This operation highlights critical role of intelligence gathering. Collaboration among various security units is essential for addressing security challenges. The joint effort by the CDO unit Kakching Waikhong Police and BSF demonstrates coordinated approach. Maintaining law and order in Manipur requires such synergy.

Local residents have expressed relief and support for the security forces' efforts. They acknowledge importance of such operations in ensuring their safety. The seizure disrupts supply of illegal arms. It also sends strong message to those involved in such activities.

As investigation progresses authorities remain vigilant. They are committed to upholding security in region. The successful operation at Langmeidong Laimanai serves reminder of persistent threats faced by security forces. It highlights necessity of continued vigilance.