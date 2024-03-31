Assam: Road accident claims 3 lives in Barpeta Road

Barpeta: A tragic accident took three lives at National Highway 27 at Balavitha in Barpeta Road in Barpeta district on Saturday and a minor was critically injured. The victims were identified as Sajahan Ali, Asma Khatun, and Jasmine Parvin, all are from Satbhanirtup.

The incident occurred when the three scooty riders were enroute to their homes from Barpeta Road. As per report, they were hit from behind by a truck causing the fatal collision. The vehicle responsible for the accident fled the scene, leaving devastation in its wake.

A minor, who was also on the scooty, sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Barpeta Road Civil Hospital for immediate medical attention. The child’s condition is critical.

Barpeta Road police swiftly reached the scene, recovering the bodies and initiating an investigation into the incident. The bodies were sent to Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College & Hospital in Barpeta for post-mortem.

The community of Barpeta Road mourned the loss of three precious lives and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured child. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and vigilance while traveling on highways.

