Lakhimpur District Commissioner Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge visits erosion-affected site

LAKHIMPUR: Devastating erosion by mighty Brahmaputra continues at Bandena on Wednesday too posing threat to Dhakuakhana subdivision of Lakhimpur district and island district of Majuli by eroding away the check-bundh constructed in order to protect the Sissi-Tekeliphuta embankment.

On Wednesday, Lakhimpur district Commissioner Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge visited the erosion-affected site and took stock of the overall situation there. During her visit, the District Commissioner was accompanied by Kartik Kalita, the Additional District Commissioner of Dhakuakhana sub-district and Pitambar Deka Boro, Executive Engineer, Dhakuakhana Division of Water Resources Department. It should be noted here that around 60-metre stretch of the Bandena Spur No. 6 was eroded away in the past week by the massive erosion of the Brahmaputra before the onset of the monsoon season. A number of geo-bags and aprons covering the check-bundh in the river side of the spur have already been washed away by the river.

Moreover, a large amount of erosion control materials along with the geo bags and geo carpets were also engulfed by the river in the past days. It has resulted in the failure of the scheme. In this regard, a detailed report was published in Wednesday edition of The Sentinel.

Also Read: Tinsukia: Retired employees of Tippuk Tea Estate of Doomdooma demanded release of pension

Also Watch: