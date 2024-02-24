Meghalaya: 2 Arrested in Murder Case of 10-Yr-Old in Ri-Bhoi

SHILLONG: Two persons were arrested after they allegedly murdered a 10-year-old boy and dumped his body in the garden of a house in Ri-Bhoi district in Meghalaya.

The incident took place on February 17 in Umtyngar village when the victim left with a friend on Saturday and failed to return home.

His family members filed a missing FIR in the police station and a case was registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

The minor boy’s body was later found abandoned near his house. Following the incident, police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Civil Hospital Nongpoh for post-mortem reports.