Meghalaya: 2 Arrested in Murder Case of 10-Yr-Old in Ri-Bhoi
SHILLONG: Two persons were arrested after they allegedly murdered a 10-year-old boy and dumped his body in the garden of a house in Ri-Bhoi district in Meghalaya.
The incident took place on February 17 in Umtyngar village when the victim left with a friend on Saturday and failed to return home.
His family members filed a missing FIR in the police station and a case was registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.
The minor boy’s body was later found abandoned near his house. Following the incident, police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Civil Hospital Nongpoh for post-mortem reports.
The two arrested accused have been identified as Banshngai Tyngsong (28) and Pynshailang Warjri (32), both residents of Umtyngar.
As per preliminary investigation, the victim had stayed at the shed of one of the accused, but the following morning he tried to run away with a bottle of alcohol belonging to one of the suspects.
Both the persons chased and thrashed the victim. They also smothered him with a bag and eventually killed the minor.
Later, they hid the body in a nearby forest and in the evening they left him abandoned in the garden area.
Meanwhile, police have produced the culprits before the court which remanded them to 5 days of police custody.
Police have reconstructed the crime scene for the perpetrators to reveal the exact details of the situation.
Following the incident, the residents and locals staged a rally demanding justice for the innocent minor. They also demanded the authorities to speed up the investigation.
In the earlier year, a farmer was allegedly killed due to some personal enmity. His body was found in his agricultural field in Ri-Bhoi district of the state.
Two accused were arrested in connection with the murder based on statements, witnesses, and available pieces of evidence.
