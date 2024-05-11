Assam: Road safety committee meet held in Golaghat district

GOLAGHAT: A meeting of the Road Safety Committee of Golaghat district was held under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Dr. P Uday Praveen in the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s Office.

At the outset of the meeting, District Commissioner Dr P Uday Praveen directed the department heads to submit the weekly reports regularly. The meeting discussed the issues of accidents that took place in the last month. The Commissioner urged the concerned departments to prepare reports in case of taking appropriate action due to frequent accidents in the district and directed them to take necessary steps to prevent such accidents. The district commissioner directed the divisional officers to complete the pending works at the earliest among the measures taken in the earlier minutes. The district commissioner directed that the entry schedule of the dumpers plying through Golaghat town will be decided through discussion by the concerned department.

Also Read: Lakhimpur district administration organized an awareness programme on superstition

Also Watch: