Chief Minister Declares August 20 as Sootea Divas, Announces Modernization of Historic Sootea Police Station

JAMUGURIHAT: Replying to a question asked by Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika in the ongoing autumn session of the state assembly on Thursday, regarding what steps the State government will undertake to glorify the significant history of the historic Sootea police station, the Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the State government has already recognized the historic Sootea PS (old) as a heritage police station and will take necessary steps to modernize and introduce some departmental elements on it. The Chief Minister further added that the State government will declare August 20 as Sootea Divas and will undertake necessary steps to observe the special day to mark the historical significance and to pay due homage to the freedom fighters under the patronization of the state government. He added that the state government will arrange for hoisting the tricolour in the historic police station premises round the clock.

It is to be mentioned here that the national tricolour was hoisted at the historic Sootea PS (Old PS) premises on August 20, 1942 peacefully by the freedom fighters for the first time in India without any bloodshed. To mark the significance, Sootea divas have been observed on August 20 every year since 2022 under the leadership of Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika.

As the Chief Minister has made the historic announcement regarding the historic Sootea PS, the people of all sections have come out from their houses and assembled at old PS premises and celebrated the announcement publicly. Organizations and leading personalities of the greater Sootea area have thanked the CM for his timely announcement. The local people have lit-up earthen lamps in the PS premises and the electric lights were also lighted herein.

