Assam: ‘Roi Roi Binale’ draws emotional crowds at Morigaon screening

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The much-awaited motion picture 'Roi Roi Binale' got a superb response with unprecedented crowds at Morigaon's Royal Cines theatre on Friday on its day of release. The audience including mothers with infants and senior citizens came to see the movie and were left overwhelmed with grief to watch the final big screen offering of the icon.

Earlier, the president of Morigaon District Journalists Association, Ajit Sarma, in the presence of AASU leader Rupjyoti Medhi, journalists, and leaders of various organizations offered floral tributes at the portrait of Late Zubeen Garg. At the end of the movie, the fans raised their voices seeking justice for their beloved singer.

