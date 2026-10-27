No Assamese-Bengali Communal Clash in Attack on Bihu Artistes: Sribhumi SSP Leena Doley

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Ruling out any communal hatred behind the assault on the Bihu artistes, the Sribhumi SSP, Leena Doley, on Monday stated that the incident occurred because those who were involved were heavily drunk.

"It is absolutely wrong to label the incident as a communal fight between two communities or as Bengali people assaulting Assamese artistes," Doley said. She added that Club Hindustan invited the local Bihu artistes from the district, which indicated that it had profound respect for Bihu performance.

Doley further said that people of various communities are residing in Sribhumi district, maintaining the spirit of peaceful coexistence, and hence this incident should not be coloured as a communal clash. She, however, informed that action would be taken against Club Hindustan for violating guidelines regarding immersion.

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