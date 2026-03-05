Jogen Mohan, Terash Gowalla and Pramod Boro to File Rajya Sabha Nominations on Thursday

Three candidates are set to file nomination papers for Assam's Rajya Sabha seats on Thursday, March 5 — the last date for nominations — with the ruling alliance looking increasingly likely to secure all three seats unopposed.

The national BJP has declared Cabinet Minister Jogen Mohan and MLA Terash Gowalla as its candidates. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that UPPL president and former BTC Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro will file for the third seat.