Jogen Mohan, Terash Gowalla and Pramod Boro to File Rajya Sabha Nominations on Thursday

Three candidates are set to file nomination papers for Assam's Rajya Sabha seats on Thursday, March 5 — the last date for nominations — with the ruling alliance looking increasingly likely to secure all three seats unopposed.
The national BJP has declared Cabinet Minister Jogen Mohan and MLA Terash Gowalla as its candidates. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that UPPL president and former BTC Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro will file for the third seat.
Jogen Mohan is the sitting MLA from Mahmora and currently serves as a Cabinet Minister in the Assam government. Terash Gowalla represents the Duliajan constituency in the state Assembly.
Pramod Boro, who leads the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), is a prominent figure in Bodoland politics and a key ally of the BJP in Assam.
As of Thursday, no opposition party has named a candidate for any of the three Rajya Sabha seats from Assam.
If that remains the case beyond the March 9 withdrawal deadline, all three candidates will be returned unopposed — avoiding the need for a vote on the scheduled polling date of March 16.
The election schedule runs as follows: nomination scrutiny on March 6, last date for withdrawal of candidature on March 9, and polling — if required — on March 16.
