Gargaon College organized a webinar on occasion of International Mathematics Day

SIVASAAR: The Department of Mathematics of Gargaon College organized a webinar on the occasion of International Mathematics Day recently. The day is celebrated worldwide after UNESCO’s 40th General Conference had proclaimed March 14 of every year as International Day of Mathematics in November 2019. The programme coordinated by Dr Kabita Phukon, head of the department of Mathematics, was inaugurated by Dr Rina Handique, Vice Principal of the college. The welcome speech was delivered by Guna Bikash Borgohain, Executive President of Alumni Association. The event comprised a captivating talk by Dr Saomendra Goala, an alumnus of department of Mathematics, Gargaon College currently working as a faculty member at NERIST, Arunachal Pradesh on the topic “Playing with Mathematics”.

Dr Goala, in his talk, discussed ways to help the students overcome their fear of mathematics and explained the strategies to enjoy doing mathematics. Sujata Goala acted as the moderator of the programme while Harekrishna Mili provided technical support. With an active participation of students and faculty members of the college, the event concluded with the vote of thanks delivered by Partha Pratim Gogoi.

