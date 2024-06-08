Department of Fisheries and NHPC Sign Agreement for Fisheries Management Plan at Subansiri Lower HE Project

LAKHIMPUR: A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for the implementation of Fisheries Management Plan at 2000 MW Subansiri Lower HE Project-of NHPC was signed between Department of Fisheries, Government of Arunachal Pradesh and Subansiri Lower HE Project, NHPC.

The MoA was signed by Joyshil Taba, Director Fisheries and Manmeet Singh Chowdhary, General Manager (Environment), NHPC Ltd. in the presence of Rajendra Prasad, Executive Director and HOP, Subansiri Lower HE Project. The plan envisages development of hatcheries for rearing of fish seed of Golden Mahseer, Snow Trout and Indian Major and Minor Carps by Department of Fisheries, Government of Arunachal Pradesh and the ranching of fingerlings in Subansiri river upstream of SLP-Dam as a conservation measure for sustenance of riverine ecology. To mark the commencement of the activity, ranching of about 6000 fingerlings of Indian Major Carps were undertaken by the officers of SLP, NHPC Ltd. and Fisheries Department, Government of Arunachal Pradesh in the Subansiri River downstream of the dam.

