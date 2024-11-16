Assam: Sack Mizoram CM Lalduhoma, Manipuri youth body appeals to Centre

A correspondent

Silchar: The All Assam Manipuri Youths' Association (AAMYA) had appealed to the Union government to immediately launch an aerial as well as ground search operation to track down the six Meitei persons, including three children and the remaining three women, who were allegedly kidnapped by the Kuki terrorists from Jiribam's Jokradhor. The Silchar-based organization on Friday further urged the Union government to crack down on the Kuki terrorists to destabilize their design to establish an independent Christian country with the help of militants from other parts of India. The Manipuri body pointed fingers at the Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma for his alleged role in the ongoing turbulence in Manipur. Condemning Lalduhoma's reported declaration of Zoland in the USA as an open threat to the sovereign of India, AAMYA asked the government to sack him. AAMYA further maintained that if the government did not track down the kidnapped persons within the next seven days, the violence in Manipur might spread to Barak Valley as the sentiment of the Meitei people residing in this region was rising high, and all hell might be broken loose at any time. However, the AAMYA asked the Manipuri people to maintain peace in the Barak Valley and to light candles at everyone's gate as a token of prayer for the safe release of the kidnapped persons.

Also Read: Assam: Sivasagar District Commissioner Aayush Garg inspects healthcare facilities

Also Watch: