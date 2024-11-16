Assam: Sivasagar District Commissioner Aayush Garg inspects healthcare facilities

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: With a view to assess and improve the quality of healthcare services in the district, Sivasagar District Commissioner Aayush Garg conducted a comprehensive inspection of healthcare facilities in Sivasagar, visiting the Samaguri Model Hospital and the Kalugaon Block Primary Health Center. The District Commissioner was accompanied by Additional District Commissioner of Health Meenakshi Permey, Assistant Commissioner Barnali Khatiwara, Dr. Sadhan Bora, and the Sub-divisional Health Officer of Nazira (Headquarters).

During the visit, DC Garg reviewed the infrastructure, resources, and overall functioning of the healthcare institutions. He engaged in discussions with officials and medical staff, addressing key issues and exploring solutions to enhance service delivery. The inspection also led to several important decisions aimed at strengthening healthcare provisions for residents.

