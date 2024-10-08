Assam Safai Karamchari Commission Chairman Baijnath Basfore Reviews Welfare of Workers in Dhubri

Dhubri: Chairman of Assam State Commission of Safai Karmchari Baijnath Basfore, Chairman, Assam State Commission of Safai Karamcharis (Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment) visited Dhubri and held meeting in the conference hall of Circuit House on Monday.

Basfore took stock of improvement of the social, economical and educational life of the safai Karamcharis and their dependents and to review whether all the facilities given are availed by them.

Basfore visited all the Municipal boards and town committees of Dhubri district and inspected their standards of life and enquired whether they were receiving minimum wages from the different departments.

He ordered the Municipal Board officials to release their salary wages monthly basis and ordered them no to delay their salary. He also confirmed whether they were provided with safety gears, medical checkup and enrolled in ESI and PFs and other schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Bima Yojana,Suraksha Yojana etc.

Replying to queries, the chairman of Dhubri Municipal Board, Dr. Debamoy Sanyal said that even after repeated requests to concerned department for enrollment in ESIs and other schemes, they had refused to co-operate as they didn’t not understanding the procedure.

The chairman at the same time also confirmed about relocation of the Safai Karamcharis residing in Dhubri medical college to another place with proper sanitation and drinking water facilities.

The chairman informed that pipes were asked to be installed but only cooperation is required by them. The chairman also asked the Karamcharis to co-operate with the administration and then only they would be able to help them and they should atleast provide 8 hours of duty and should also be aware of the different facilities availed by them extended by Assam Government.

