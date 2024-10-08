Tezpur MLA Distributes Soil Health Cards to 2,086 Farmers, Emphasizes Benefits of Proper Soil Testing in Sonitpur

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: In an event organized by the Sonitpur District Agriculture Department in collaboration with Octopus INC, MLA of Tezpur constituency Prithiraj Rabha and District Commissioner Ankur Bharali, the formal distribution of Soil Health Cards to farmers at the training centre of the Joint Agriculture Director’s (Northern Zone) office in Mazgaon, Tezpur was done. Attending the programme, MLA Prithiraj Rabha emphasized that through proper soil testing, farmers would benefit greatly. District Commissioner Ankur Bharali added that after analyzing the soil through 12 parameters, farmers would be informed about the appropriate fertilizers to use, which would enhance their crop yield.

Present at the event were Bhawani Nath, Joint Agriculture Director of the Northern Zone, District Agriculture Officer Pranjal Sarma, Umesh Boni, Chief Executive Officer of Octopus INC, Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer Dhiren Sharma, Zakir Hussain, Agriculture Development Officer Indu Pranjal Bora, Beauty Gogoi, Panchmika Dutta, District Media Expert, Bitupan Saikia, Scheme Officer Ranjita Goswami, Agriculture Extension Assistants Nripen Rajbangshi, Shamsher Ahmed and officials from Octopus INC. Approximately 100 farmers received soil health cards during the event.

The Sonitpur district agriculture department has already collected soil samples from 26,793 farmers across 94 villages, with 2,610 samples tested and 2,086 soil health cards prepared for distribution. This initiative was organized in coordination with the State government’s event held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati, where agricultural machinery and Soil Health Cards were distributed, and an agricultural knowledge centre was inaugurated.

