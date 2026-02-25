Assam: Safety fears mount in Bajali over vehicles carrying protruding goods

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Despite clear provisions under the amended Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), commercial vehicles and e-rickshaws carrying protruding iron rods, pipes, and roofing sheets continue to ply in Bajali, posing serious risks to commuters.

Concerned citizens have expressed alarm over the growing danger. A local resident warned that sudden braking by a lorry loaded with iron rods could trigger fatal accidents, especially for vehicles moving closely behind. "If such a vehicle stops abruptly, the vehicle behind may not get enough time to react. This can lead to serious mishaps," he said.

Another youth highlighted that overloaded vehicles, coupled with pothole-ridden stretches of the national highway, are further increasing the risk. "There seems to be no effective restriction. These overloaded vehicles with protruding rods are a threat to everyone on the road," he added.

Earlier, the Transport Department under Barpeta district reportedly faced difficulties in managing Bajali due to a shortage of staff. However, with the recent inauguration of the District Transport Officer (DTO) office in Bajali, citizens are hopeful that the Transport Department and traffic police will now intensify enforcement and take strict action against violators before a major accident occurs.

