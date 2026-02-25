HAFLONG: Villagers seek urgent road safety measures on SS road stretch

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Representatives of Riam Bathari and Moti Hojai villages submitted a formal request to the Executive Engineer of PWD (R&B), Mahur Division, urging immediate road safety measures along the stretch connecting SS Road to Riam Bathari, Moti Hojai, and up to Moti Lampu village.

In a joint representation, gaon burahs Nailon Bathari of Riam Bathari village and Joytolal Khersa of Moti Hojai village highlighted growing concerns over frequent accidents on the road. According to the villagers, there have been repeated incidents of hit-and-run cases involving domestic animals such as goats, pigs, dogs, and cats. They also expressed apprehension about potential risks to human lives if preventive steps were not taken promptly.

The villagers have specifically requested the installation of two to three speed breakers each at Riam Bathari and Moti Hojai villages to control overspeeding vehicles. In addition, they have urged the department to install proper signage boards reading ‘Village Ahead – Drive Slowly’ at strategic points near both villages to alert commuters.

They stated that the proposed measures would help reduce accidents and improve safety for residents, pedestrians, and motorists using the route. The representatives have appealed to the concerned department for early action in the interest of public safety.

