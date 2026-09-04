Assam News

Assam: Samarjit Haflongbar appeals for peaceful resolution of council nomenclature issue

Former MLA and former Chief Executive Member of (NCHAC), Samarjit Haflongbar, has appealed to the Indigenous Peoples’ Forum (IPF) and other concerned organisations to resolve the ongoing controversy over the nomenclature of the council through peaceful dialogue and constitutional means.
Samarjit Haflongbar
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HAFLONG: Former MLA and former Chief Executive Member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), Samarjit Haflongbar, has appealed to the Indigenous Peoples’ Forum (IPF) and other concerned organisations to resolve the ongoing controversy over the nomenclature of the council through peaceful dialogue and constitutional means.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Haflongbar said the present controversy over the use of ‘Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC)’ instead of ‘North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC)’ should be viewed with historical and constitutional clarity.

While acknowledging the democratic right of the IPF to protest, he appealed against an indefinite bandh, stating that disruption of highways, railways, and normal public life would cause hardship to students, patients, traders, daily-wage earners, and travellers.

Also Read: Assam: IPF, apex bodies demand restoration of ‘NC Hills Autonomous Council’ name

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Samarjit Haflongbar
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