Union FM to lay foundation of Veerangana Kanaklata Baruah State University on Nov 8

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will come to Gohpur on November 8 as part of her two day long state visit to lay the foundation stone of the proposed Veerangana Kanaklata Baruah State University. This was stated by state Finance Minister Ajanta Neog who had visited the proposed university site on Tuesday to take stock of the preparations for the programme. The university will be constructed covering an area of about 738 bighas of land in the open land of the historic Bholaguri Tea Estate under Helem Revenue Circle under Gohpur Co-District.

Later, talking to media persons, Minister Neog said that the university would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 350 crore and it was to be completed within the next three years. She further added that new innovations and modern and latest courses would be introduced in the curriculum of the university and collaborations from the universities from foreign countries like the Netherlands had been sought. “The university will boost the education among the girls of the state”, she commented. She was accompanied by state Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota and the higher officials of the education department.

Saying that the Kanaklata State University will have a far-reaching impact on the social, economic and educational environment of not only the state of Assam but also the entire North Assam, Minister Ajanta Neog commented that for the successful implementation of the university dedicated in the name of Veerangana Kanaklata Baruah, it will require the wholehearted participation of the people from all walks of life.

On the other hand, Chief Secretary Dr Kota said that this would be a state-of-the-art university and the university's educational system will be covered with various cutting-edge technological subjects such as artificial intelligence, quantum, machine learning, robotic science, etc. He informed that the university would be built in two phases--the first phase would be completed in three years and after that, the second phase would begin.

Minister Ajanta Neog also attended a review meeting with the representatives of Panchayats and the party workers at Gohpur.

