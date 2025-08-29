Assam Santhal Xahitya Xabha opposed publication of Santhali textbook in OI Chiki script

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: “Santhal language is one of the oldest languages of this region. We have been using the Roman script to write the Santhal language in schools of Assam since the Day of Independence. But suddenly, the Assam Government has published school books of Santhal language in the OI Chiki script,” said Benjamin Soren and Jonathan Murmu, the President and Secretary of Assam Santhal Xahitya Xabha on Thursday at Bongaigaon.

They claimed that this kind of decision was not acceptable at all. “Government should have discussed with Santhal Xahitya Xabha and other Santhal organizations before doing this. Santhali language in Roman Script as an elective subject was introduced in the Assam high school level in 1948. Our people are familiar with this script and habituated to writing in Roman script. But suddenly, it came to notice that Dr Ranoj Pegu, Education Minister of Assam, had inaugurated a Santhali language text book with OI Chiki script on August 22 at Udalguri. We condemn this and urge the government to re-publish those books in the Roman script,” they said.

