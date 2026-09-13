Assam: Santi Sadhana Ashram Extends Flood Relief to Affected Families in Sivasagar District

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Santi Sadhana Ashram (SSA), one of Assam's prominent non-governmental organisations, has extended relief assistance to families affected by the recent floods in Sivasagar district.

The floods, which struck on July 19, inundated more than 30 villages across the Joysagar, Rudrasagar, and Salaguri areas, leaving hundreds of families struggling to rebuild their lives.

On Friday, the Ashram distributed essential household items to 100 flood-affected families at two relief centres. Each family received a pressure cooker, a steel water filter, pillows, bed sheets, undergarments, and sanitary pads to help meet their immediate needs.

A relief distribution programme was also held at Joysagar Sankritic Kendra, a branch of Santi Sadhana Ashram. Addressing the gathering, noted Gandhian leader and Kulapati of the Ashram, Hem Bhai, said that the organisation's primary objective is to stand by people during times of disaster and provide support to those in need.

Earlier in the day, the Ashram also distributed 300 school bags, shoes, socks, writing materials, and sanitary napkins to students of Khanamukh Higher Secondary School in Sivasagar.

Also Read: Nalbari District Offices to Open on Sunday Ahead of DC Conference in Jorhat