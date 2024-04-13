Assam: Sarbananda Sonowal Joins Bihu Festivities in Tinsukia

GUWAHATI: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Dibrugarh Sarbananda Sonowal, recently took part in the Bihu celebrations in Tinsukia district on Saturday, marking the start of Rongali Bihu in the state.

Speaking to the media, Sonowal highlighted the cultural importance of Bihu saying, “This festival is very significant for all Assamese people. We perform ‘Gau puja’ to maintain positivity in our lives.”

He said, “During this festival, we also fulfill our responsibilities towards animals. The cow holds immense importance in our lives, as it plays a crucial role in maintaining the safety of our environment and ecology.”