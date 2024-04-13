Assam: Sarbananda Sonowal Joins Bihu Festivities in Tinsukia

GUWAHATI: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Dibrugarh Sarbananda Sonowal, recently took part in the Bihu celebrations in Tinsukia district on Saturday, marking the start of Rongali Bihu in the state.
Speaking to the media, Sonowal highlighted the cultural importance of Bihu saying, “This festival is very significant for all Assamese people. We perform ‘Gau puja’ to maintain positivity in our lives.”
He said, “During this festival, we also fulfill our responsibilities towards animals. The cow holds immense importance in our lives, as it plays a crucial role in maintaining the safety of our environment and ecology.”
The week-long celebration of Rongali Bihu started in Assam on Saturday, April 13, with Goru Bihu, a day dedicated to honoring livestock.
This tradition is mostly followed by people living in rural areas. Goru Bihu signifies the beginning of the seven-day-long Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu. It falls on the last day of the month of Chot, Which is the final month in the Assamese calendar, just before the start of Bohag, the first month.
The next day marks the beginning of the New Year on the Assamese calendar. During Goru Bihu, livestock, especially cattle, are honored with traditional rituals. Owners take their cattle to nearby rivers or ponds for a bath and apply a paste made of black lentil and fresh turmeric.
To prevent infections and keep flies away, the leaves of dighalati (litsea salicifolia) and makhioti (flemingia strobilifera) are applied to the cattle's skin. They are also fed a mixture of local vegetables such as bottle gourd and eggplant to improve their health.
On this day, old tethering ropes are replaced with new ones. Reports of Goru Bihu celebrations came in from all over the state, with farmers bathing their cows following traditional practices.
Rongali Bihu, also known as Bohag Bihu, is celebrated with immense enthusiasm throughout Assam. It signifies the start of 'Xaat Bihu,' a week-long celebration filled with cultural events, traditional customs, and delicious food.
