Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal dedicates key maritime projects at 2nd Indian Lighthouse festival

Puri: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal dedicated key maritime projects to the nation during the 2nd Indian Lighthouse Festival at Puri on Sunday, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a release.

At the valedictory session Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also announced that the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Govt of India, would take necessary steps to enable coastal communities around the Lighthouses in order to empower them to preserve & promote the lighthouses - the rich heritage of India's marine sector. The Union Minister also announced two new lighthouses on Odisha's coastline - one at Chaumuck at Narayanpur in Balasore district and another at Dhamra in Bhadrak district of the state.

The Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi joined Sonowal as the second edition of Indian Lighthouse Festival draws a closure here on Sunday.

The Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced that the coastal communities of the country would be developed as societies in order to enable and empower the communities within the vicinity of lighthouses. The effort is aimed at community engagement to take pride in the lighthouses for their preservation, protection, and promotion. A central association of all these societies would be created to give a national momentum to celebrate the lighthouse as national icons as cultural heritage & legacy of India's rich maritime sector. The new Kalwan reef Lighthouse at Jamnagar in Gujarat as well as two projects in Padadip Port, Odisha; i.e., Stacker-cum-Reclaimant & a Flyover bridge, were inaugurated.

The Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also inaugurated Sand Art Competition, Boat Art Competition, Beach run, Beach Yoga and many other activities at the second day of the 2nd edition of multifaceted Indian Lighthouse Festival. Sonowal also led a Swachata Abhiyan at the Niladri beach where the collective effort led to removal of garbage.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, "The Indian Lighthouse Festival or Bharatiya Prakash Sthamb Utsav has been receiving laurels from all quarters of the country as we continue our effort to further bolster facilities for the tourists - both domestic and foreign - for a memorable experience at these wonderful monuments. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the government is taking all steps to realise the full potential of India's rich cultural heritage as well as its historical legacy in propelling the economic growth of the country."

"Modiji's call for an Atmanirbhar Bharat has resonated well with people and we, the Ministry, remain committed to usher in a new chapter of growth in India's blue economy. Lighthouse Tourism is part of this vision of Modi ji. It gives me immense pleasure to inform you that a rise of more than 400 per cent footfall of tourists in the lighthouses since 2014. From 4 lakhs in 2014, it reached 16 lakhs tourists in the last fiscal. We have already crossed 9 lakhs in the first half of the current fiscal, and it is evident, that the growing trend of lighthouses as tourists hotspots to continue. For years, the guardians of our shores have remained unnoticed, even while they guided vessels and seafarers through the most challenging nights. The 'Lighthouse Festival' is our effort to shift this perception. Our goal is to raise awareness, foster involvement, and enlighten people about the significant contribution these iconic structures have made to our country's maritime legacy," he added.

Highlighting the importance of coastal communities in preservation of the Lighthouses, the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced, "In order to rope in the coastal community, the government is keen to enable and empower them to preserve, conserve, and promote these iconic structures. A national framework is being mooted to ensure that a well thought out system is in place for the coastal communities to preserve, protect & promote the lighthouses as the torchbearers of India's rich maritime history and legacy."

During the festival, the Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi and the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal felicitated eminent personalities from the fields of education, sports and culture. Among them, Odishi dancer, Mamta Ojha; artist Dr Ramesh Prasad Panigrahi; sand sculptor, Om Prakash Sahu; Mariner Nividita Acharya; Oriya Literary figure & poet, Dr Haldar Nath; footballer Sasmita Malik and social worker Sujit Mahapatra, were felicitated. Eight employees of the Directorate General of Lighthouse & Lightships (DGLL) were also felicitated for their good performance. Earlier, the 2nd edition of Indian Lighthouse Festival was inaugurated by the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The festival, in its second avatar here, aimed at rejuvenating the rich maritime history of India iconic lighthouses in a culturally vibrant atmosphere. The festival showcased rich flavours of coastal cuisine, amusement park, folk dance & music, coastal hut among many other interesting performances.

On the historic relationship between Assam and Odisha, Sarbananda Sonowal added, "Assam & Odisha have always shared a close spiritual, historical, cultural, commercial ties through the lives of great saint Srimanta Sankardeva, literary genius Lakshminath Bezbarua & visionary trader Bholanath Barooah which has only strengthened over the years. It is heartening to witness cultural show by the artists of both Assam and Odisha here today celebrating the vibrancy of this festival."

During the first day, the festival witnessed sessions on 'Lighthouse Tourism & Heritage,' 'Preservation and conservation of Lighthouse.'

The festivities began with the invocation dance, Ganesh Vandana, followed by a captivating medley of traditional Assamese performances, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Assam. The concluding performance began with the invocation dance, Shiva Stuti, followed folk dance. The festival was enthralled by some electrifying performances by noted singer Papon on the first night of the festival while Sona Mahapatra was slated to perform on the concluding night.

With an investment of Rs 60 crore, 75 iconic lighthouses across 9 coastal states and 1 union territory have been developed under the visionary leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister. Each lighthouse has become a beacon of both heritage and recreation, with modern amenities such as museums, amphitheaters, children's parks, and more. In Odisha, five lighthouses--Gopalpur, Puri, Chandrabhaga, Paradip, and False Point--have been developed as part of this initiative to promote lighthouse tourism.

In the fiscal year 2023-24 alone, the 75 dedicated lighthouses attracted an impressive 16 lakh visitors. As of September 2024, the current fiscal year 2024-25 has already welcomed more than 10 lakh visitors. These developments have also resulted in job creation, with 150 direct and 500 indirect employment opportunities emerging in nearby hotels, restaurants, tour operators, transportation services, and local shops and artisans.

In 2023, the maiden edition of Indian Lighthouse Festival took place in Goa with a spotlight on 75 historical sites to be developed into tourists destinations. The 'Bharatiya Prakash Sthamb Utsav' was conceived with an intent to transform these historical sites into tourist destinations with the help of Public Private Partnerships. The key highlights of India's First Lighthouse Festival were cultural exhibitions, session highlighting maritime history and culture, classical performances, light and sound shows, melodious evenings with celebrity singers, flavours of the coast and community engagements.

In Odisha, the Sagarmala Programme encompasses 36 projects with a total value of Rs 20,200 Cr. Among these, 15 projects, valued at approximately Rs 4,330 Cr., have been successfully completed, while 21 projects, totalling around Rs 15,850 Cr., are currently in various stages of implementation. One standout achievement of the Sagarmala Programme is the living example of Paradip Port's growth Story.

This Port today is the number one major port in cargo handling. Paradip Port will transform into a mega port with a formidable cargo handling capacity of over 300 MTPA very soon and will exceed 500 MTPA capacity by Amrit Kaal 2047.

The mammoth traffic volume growth at the port in the recent years has been due to the successful implementation of Capacity augmentation projects under the Sagarmala projects.

The Sagarmala program also envisions uplifting the fishermen community with the Modernization of Paradip Fishing Harbour project, with a project cost of Rs 108 Crores.

The modern fishing harbour will be a strong step towards the coastal community development initiative in Odisha. For upliftment of fishermen community, a fishing harbour at Chandipur in Odisha has also been sanctioned under Sagarmala at a cost of Rs 50 Cr. Paradip port is also being developed as a green hydrogen hub in the country. (ANI)

Also Read: Assam: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal celebrates Kati Bihu in Dibrugarh

Also Watch: