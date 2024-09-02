Assam: Sashastra Seema Bal Observes 59th Foundation Day in Lalpool of Udalguri District

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) observed its 59th Foundation Day with pomp and grandeur at its 23rd battalion camp in Lalpool of Udalguri district on Sunday.

The event was presided over as chief guest by Inspector General, Frontier Headquarters, SSB, Tezpur, Binod Nayak. In his address on the occasion, he reassured the attendees that the SSB would continue to serve the people with the core principles of “service, security, and brotherhood” while actively involving the local community in their initiatives. Earlier, the event began with the unfurling of the tricolour by I.G. Binod Nayak, followed by a multi-cultural programme wherein local cultural troupes representing various communities performed while members of the 23rd Battalion, along with their families, presented various cultural dances from different states, showcasing the spirit of unity in diversity.

At the end of the cultural programme, prizes were distributed to the winners of various sports and entertainment competitions held among the battalion’s personnel commemorating the Foundation Day by IG Frontier Headquarters SSB, Tezpur Binod Nayak, along with Deputy IG B.K. Pal.

