Armed men steal Rs 20 lakh from SBI branch at Salbung in Manipur's Churachandpur district

IMPHAL: A group of unidentified armed attackers looted Rs 20 lakh from a State Bank of India (SBI) branch at Salbung in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Thursday, officials said.

Police officials in Imphal said in their preliminary reports that around Rs 20 lakh in cash was robbed by four armed men, whom police have not been able to identified.

Following the robbery, the armed men wearing masks and helmets, swiftly left the area, the police said quoting the eyewitnesses.

Security forces led by senior police officials immediately rushed to the spot and a search was also launched to nab the robbers.

A probe is also underway. Further details are awaited. (IANS)

