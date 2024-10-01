Assam: SC Slaps Contempt Notice on Govt for Illegal House Demolitions

GUWAHATI: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a contempt notice to the Assam government for demolishing 48 homes in Kamrup district.

According to the government, they were illegally occupying tribal land, but no prior notice was given before the demolitions. The court has stayed all demolitions.

A bench led by Justice Bhushan R Gavai issued the order in response to a petition from residents of the Mouza- Sonapur area in Kamrup Metro district. The residents argued that the state should have sought permission from the Supreme Court before demolishing their homes, as the court had earlier announced on September 17 that it was working on nationwide guidelines to address the issue of "bulldozer justice.".

However, it had made it clear that there would be no protection for properties illegal or occupying public spaces or roads.

It was after making the bench apprised of the fact that some houses have already been demolished and that action is still on against others, that the bench comprising Justice KV Viswanathan issued a contempt notice to the state and its officials regarding the petition.

It will be made before the court for the third time in three weeks, and the principal issue of guidelines against "bulldozer justice" will be heard by a bench headed by Justice Gavai on Tuesday.

Senior counsel Huzefa Ahmadi appearing for the residents submitted that the state had flagrantly disobeyed the order of the court dated September 17 according to which no demolition was allowed to take place without the permission of the court.

As such, the petitioners had also been in a long-standing litigation in Gauhati High Court for such a long period defending their rights to the land as power of attorney holders.