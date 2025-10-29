Assam: School teacher leads community-driven road repair in Dhing LAC

OUR CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a striking act of selflessness, Monuar Hussain Faruquee, a school teacher, philanthropist, and prominent social worker from the 55th Dhing Assembly constituency, has played a significant role in repairing a crucial 2-kilometer stretch of road. This vital artery, running from Bechamari Amtala to Mairadhwaj-Roumari, had long been a source of distress for local commuters.

For over years, the dilapidated state of the road severely impacted the lives of school children, local businessmen, and elderly residents. Recognizing the community's chronic suffering and the time-consuming bureaucratic procedures required for government action, Faruquee chose an unconventional path. Rather than waiting for the lengthy official approvals and construction schedule, Faruquee mobilized support from local residents to complete the repairs immediately.

“As an ordinary person, I have taken human service as my religion and dedicated myself to the development of the people of this constituency from time to time,” stated Monuar Hussain Faruquee.

Faruquee’s work extends far beyond road repair. Over the years, he has continuously aided various people across the constituency. He previously visited and honoured thousands of teachers across numerous schools in areas like Bechamari, Mairadhwaj, Tuktuki, Dhupguri, Rajabari, Kadamani, Rampur, and more, on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

Furthermore, he has been instrumental in providing employment opportunities to local youth to ensure their secure future and has personally guided many students through their higher education endeavours.

Also Read: Silchar Medical College & Hospital Road Diversion Announced for Puja Repair Work