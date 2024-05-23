Assam: School timings changed due to heat in Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: Along with the rest of the State, the entire Lakhimpur district has been suffering from a severe heat wave with temperatures above normal since Sunday. On Wednesday, over 37 degree celsius temperature was recorded in the district at several places. Under such circumstances, the Lakhimpur district administration has decided to change the class timings of schools in the district by issuing an order vide No. DEV/192/2022-DEVB-LKPR/238448 Dated Lakhimpur, the 22nd May 2024. The order, undersigned by Lakhimpur District Commissioner Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge, was passed on Wednesday and comes into effect from Thursday.

“In pursuance of letter received from Inspector of Schools, Lakhimpur District Circle, Lakhimpur vide letter No. IS/LDC/NL/Summer Vacation/01/2024/7509 Dated 22/05/2024 and for the smooth functioning of schools and in public interest, the school timings (both Government effect and Private) in Lakhimpur district has been rescheduled with effect from May 23, due to the escalating temperature and intense heat,” the order said.

As per the same order, the new timings of the schools in the district are as follows: Lower Primary Schools 7:30am to 12:00pm, Middle English Schools 7:30am. to 12:30pm and High Schools and Higher Secondary Schools 7:30am to 1:00pm. This order will come into force in the district with immediate effect.

