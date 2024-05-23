Assam Schools Implement Measures to Combat Scorching Heat

GUWAHATI: In response to intense heat wave affecting region Elementary Education Department of Assam’s Kamrup Metropolitan District introduced a series of measures aimed at safeguarding students. Schools have been instructed to ring "water bell" three times day. This is to remind students to stay hydrated. Additionally, morning assemblies now conducted indoors to protect students from sweltering conditions.

This proactive initiative is designed to ensure students drink enough water throughout day. This helps mitigate dehydration risk and heat-related illnesses. The directive issued by Inspector of Schools for Kamrup Metro, emphasizes importance of these measures. Recent extreme weather necessitates these precautions. The statement highlights potential health risks. These include sweating headaches and other heat-related issues. Students may face these if not properly hydrated.

“In inviting reference to the subject cited above we are aware that from last week, excessive heat wave is heating us. As result sweating, headache and other health issues may attack students. In order to avoid any untoward incident among students. Drinking sufficient water is inevitable” the order reads.

The directive instructs schools to conduct morning assemblies within classrooms, or in shaded areas like verandas. To avoid prolonged exposure to the sun. This adjustment aims to provide safer environment for students. During peak heat periods.

Similarly other districts in Assam such as Nagaon and Lakhimpur, have adjusted their school schedules. To cope with the heat, Nagaon district has announced that starting May 23. Classes will begin earlier at 8:00 a.m.; Lower primary schools will operate until 12:30 p.m.; Middle schools until 1:00 p.m. and high school and higher secondary classes until 1:30 p.m. This change applies to all private educational institutions in the district as well.

In Lakhimpur District new schedule also takes effect from May 23 with classes commencing at 7:30 a.m.; Lower primary schools will conclude at noon; Middle schools at 12:30 p.m.; High school and higher secondary classes will end at 1:00 p.m.

These adjustments are part of broader effort by Assam’s education authorities. They aim to ensure the safety and well-being of students and educators during current heatwave. By implementing these measures. The department aims to minimize health risks and maintain conducive learning environment despite challenging weather conditions.