Cotton Bags Distributed and Seedlings Planted in Dhubri to Celebrate World Environment Day

DHUBRI: Cotton bags were distributed among daily market goers and seedlings were planted on World Environment Day by Dr. Panna Lal Oswal Memorial Committee on Wednesday.

In order to create awareness among the people about the adverse effects of non-degradable plastic on environment, the committee distributed bags among the daily market goers in Dhubri and urged upon them to carry a bag whenever out for marketing and discard plastic bags.

While distributing the cotton bags, awareness speeches to protect the environment were delivered by an active member of committee, Dhruba Mahato and a self-composed poem on environment was recited by an artist, Shyamal Ghose.

Plantation of seedlings were carried out at Vivekananda More (Tetultala) and in the premises of Dhubri District Joint-Director Health Services office premises.

Prior to plantation of seedlings, a simple function was held where a senior physician, Dr. M. C. Barman, an ayurvedic doctor, Dr. Arup Chowdhury, Dhubri District BJP president, Prosenjit Dutta and others members of memorial committee attended the programme and carried out plantation under the guidance of gardener Kalidas Saha.

