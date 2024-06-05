BJP's Dilip Saikia Secures Landslide Victory in Darrang-Udalguri HPC, Leads by Over 3 Lakh Votes

MANGALDAI: Mangaldai Parliamentarian-cum-BJP alliance candidate for newly-created No. 4 Darrang-Udalguri HPC Dilip Saikia has made his way to the Lok Sabha for the second term with a landslide victory by a margin of over 3 lakhs votes though the official announcement is yet to be made till filing of this report this evening. As per the latest result he was leading by a margin of more than 3, 23,000 lakh votes over his nearest rival Congress candidate Madhab Rajbongshi. Dilip Saikia bagged a total of 8,56,363 votes while Madhab Rajbongshi recorded 5,35,829 votes.

The BPF candidate Durga Das Boro was far behind with just over three lakh votes. However the figure may slightly vary with the final announcement of the results later in the evening. In 2019, Dilip Saikia won from the then No 8 Mangaldai Lok Sabha seat on BJP ticket defeating his nearest rival candidate of Congress Bhubaneswar Kalita by a margin of 1,38,545 votes. Saikia bagged 7,35,469 votes with a total share of 48.83% while Kalita bagged 5,96,924 votes with the total vote share of 36.63%.

It may be mentioned here that following the delimitation, Mangaldai Lok Sabha was renamed as No 4 Darrang - Udalguri consisting of as many as 11 assembly segments with a total electors of more than 22 lakhs. Meanwhile more than 18 lakhs electors exercised their franchise as a part of the mandate for the general elections of the country.

