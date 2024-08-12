Assam Science Society and Goreswar Unit Host Health Awareness Program at Niz-Betna Primary School

Goreswar: The Assam Science Society organized health awareness programme at Niz-Betna Primary School near Goreswar on Saturday in collaboration with the Goreswar unit of the Science Society, which was sponsored by the Department of Science, Technology, and Climate Change.

Following the inauguration of the awareness meeting by the coordinator of the Assam Science Society, Dharma Kant Rajbongshi, the awareness meeting was presided over by the President of the Goreswar unit of the Assam Science Society, Nirmal Debanath, and the purpose of the meeting was explained by the Secretary of the Goreswar unit of the Science Society, Mukund Kakati.

Attending the programme as chief guest, Dr. Nalbari Medical College, Dr. Nayan Jyoti Sharma, explained the benefits of hand washing and demonstrated the proper technique of washing hands in critical conditions before food and after defecation. He also spoke about the care that should be taken by adolescent women during the menstruation period.

Dr. Sharma added that before planning to give birth, people should consult their doctors and take the necessary medicines.

Journalist Abdul Latif Chowdhury and teacher Charu Devi also attended the programme as guests of honour and discussed the issue of mental health. Former VCDC Chairman Jiten Deb Nath, social workers Lohit Boro, Subhash Ranjan Das, Jitesh Biswas, Mahsinul Haque Ahmed, and Jogen Boro attended the programme along with others.

