Nature camp organized by Dhemaji branch of Assam Science Society at Poba Rainforest concludes with success

LAKHIMPUR: A two-day nature camp organized by the Dhemaji branch of the Assam Science Society under the patronage of the Assam Science, Technology and Environment Council at Poba Rainforest of Jonai sub-division concluded with call for combating global warming with united effort. The camp was held at the beautiful landscape on the bank of Siyang river at Tinimile Forest Beat under the rainforest.

A total of 52 students along with a guide teacher from each of the eco clubs of Jonai Higher Secondary School, Murkongselek Girls’ High School, Murkongselek Town High School, Pragati High School, Bijaypur High School, Depi Tribal High School and Laimekuri Higher Secondary School, Telam High School, Laimekuri Girls’ School, Upendra Nath Brahma High School, Jamuguri Panchali High School etc. attended the programme.

On the concluding day, environmental activist Tosheshwar Agarwala, Save Poba Rain Forest president Royal Pegu took part in the nature camp as resource persons while Pradip Gogoi, the retired teacher of Jonai Higher Secondary School-cum-assistant of the Murkongselek Block Aryabhatta Science Centre, was present as distinguished guest.

While addressing the students, the resource persons delivered lecture on ecosystems, organic and inorganic components, environmental protection, global warming and sustainable development as well as biodiversity, wetlands of Poba Rainforest which is the only surviving rainforest in Dhemaji district etc. They also spoke about the prospects of declaring the Paba Rainforest as a national park, which has still been a long pending demand. Further the resource persons answered various questions of the students, raised on focused topics. Assam Science Society Dhemaji Branch president Lavanya Lahan Chutia, executive president Biren Chutia, secretary Dimbeswar Chetia, advisor Sarveshwar Chutia were among those who were present in the nature camp wherein jungle tracking and sports competition were also organized among the participating students. In the concluding programme, the students, guides, teachers and resource persons who participated in the two-day nature camp were awarded certificates on behalf of the Assam Science, Technology and Environment Council.

Also Read: Assamese community in Hong Kong keeps traditions alive; showcasing rich cultural tapestry of Assam to world

Also Watch: