Assam Science Society Celebrates Birth Centenary of Dr. Jyoti Prasad Medhi and Dr. Banshidhar Baruah in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: The birth centenary celebration of Late Dr Jyoti Prasad Medhi and Dr Banshidhar Baruah was organized by the Assam Science Society, Dibrugarh chapter at the DHSK College Srimanta Shankardeva auditorium on Sunday.

Dibrugarh University vice-chancellor Jiten Hazarika, who was present as chief guest at the function spoke about Late Dr Jyoti Prasad Medhi and Late Dr Banshidhar Baruah who had brought laurels for Assam in the international level.

Former professor of Dibrugarh University Dr Kamleswar Dutta spoke about Late Dr Jyoti Prasad Medhi. Dutta said that Medhi was an international repute statistician whose journals were published internationally.

RMRC retired director Dr Jagdish Mahanta spoke about Dr Banshidhar Baruah who was a renowned pathologist of Assam. The event also saw the felicitation of Dr Farooq Ahmed, a renowned physician from Dibrugarh acknowledging his contributions to the medical field in Assam.

Dr Farooq Ahmed thanked the Assam Science Society, Dibrugarh branch for felicitating him. Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation Mayor Dr Saikat Patra, Dr Rama Prasad Medhi, Dr Bharati Dutta, Dibrugarh University Vice-chancellor Dr Jiten Hazarika, Dr Kamleswar Dutta and Dr Jagdish Mahanta were present at the dias. The meeting was presided by Dr Bharati Dutta, president of Assam Science Society, Dibrugarh branch.

