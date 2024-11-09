Assam Science Society hails Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Granting Classical Status to Assamese

A Correspondent

DOOMDOOMA: Assam Science Society, Doomdooma Branch handed over a thanks giving letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for according classical language status to Assamese along with two resolutions adopted at Bhaxa Gaurav Saptah celebration meeting at the office of the Doomdooma Co-District Commissioner’s office on Friday.

The Bhaxa Gaurav Saptah celebration meeting was held at Lotus Academy, Doomdooma on Monday with president Dr Meena Devi Baruah in the chair.

In the beginning Secretary Dhiren Deka explained the objectives of the meeting. The meeting was addressed by Life Member, ASS and former president, Tinsukia Zila Xahitya Xabha Arjun Baruah, Principal, Lotus Academy and a member of Doomdooma Branch, ASS, Manash Kumar Dey and Dr Meena Devi Baruah. A number of teachers of the school also attended the meeting at the invitation of the ASS, Doomdooma Branch.

The meeting adopted two resolutions on thanks giving. The first one put on record its acknowledgement to those for whose contribution since 3rd and 4th century, Assamese Language was able to attain this classes status of the Government of India.

The second resolution extended its thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the classical status to Assamese language along with four other languages of India on October 3. The meeting came to an end with offering of vote of thanks by the secretary Dhiren Deka.

