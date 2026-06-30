Assam Science Society Holds Annual State General Meeting in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Annual State General Meeting of the Assam Science Society for the 2025–26 session was held on Sunday at Barbhag College in Nalbari district. The event was jointly organised by the Barbhag and Barkhetri branches of the Assam Science Society with support from the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Barbhag College.

The programme began with delegate registration at 8 am, followed by a tree plantation drive. President of the Nalbari Zilla Parishad, Gitumoni Baishya, participated as the chief guest for the plantation programme.

Assam Science Society President Dr Arup Kumar Mishra hoisted the Society’s flag, while Ajit Kumar Sharma, Principal-in-Charge of Barbhag College, unfurled the college flag.

The delegates’ meeting and souvenir release ceremony began at 11 am. The session was conducted by Organising Secretary Pradip Mahanta. The souvenir titled ‘Udbhaban,’ edited by science writer Chandamita Sharma and Pradip Mahanta, was formally released by Dr Joydeep Baruah, Director of the Assam Science, Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC).

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