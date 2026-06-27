Assam Science Society's Hojai Branch Revived to Promote Scientific Temper

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: The Hojai branch of the Assam Science Society was revived on Thursday with renewed enthusiasm aimed at promoting scientific awareness and fostering a scientific temper in the district.

A meeting held at the Department of Chemistry, Sir JC Bose Campus, Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya, under the chairmanship of Dr Satyajeet Kumar, Associate Professor of Chemistry at the university, brought together academicians and local science enthusiasts. During the meeting, Dr Sujit Ranjan Acharhjee and Dr Jayanta Kumar Sarmah were elected President and Secretary, respectively, of the Hojai branch.

Attendees resolved to strengthen science communication and public engagement through a programme of lectures, exhibitions, awareness campaigns, and outreach activities.

Dr Nirmal Sarkar, retired Associate Professor of Karimganj College and member of the Assam Science Society executive body, attended as a special guest. The meeting also unanimously accepted Prof Manabendra Dutta Choudhury, Vice-Chancellor of Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya, as Advisor to the revived branch.

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