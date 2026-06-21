Assam Science Society to Hold Annual State General Meeting in Nalbari on June 28

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The annual state general meeting of the Assam Science Society (Asom Bigyan Samiti), one of Assam's oldest and leading science popularisation organisations, will be held on June 28 at Barbhag College in Nalbari district. The event is being organised jointly by the Barbhag and Barkhetri branches of the society in collaboration with the IQAC of Barbhag College.

A reception committee has already been constituted for the event, with Barkhetri MLA Narayan Deka as President, Barbhag College Principal Ajit Kumar Sharma as Working President, and noted science activist Pradip Mahanta as Chief Secretary of the committee.

More than 300 delegates from all districts of Assam are expected to participate in the annual gathering.

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