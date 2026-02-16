Doomdooma: Assam Science society felicitates senior science workers on Foundation Day

A Correspondent

DOOMDOOMA: The Doomdooma branch of the Assam Science Society honoured three of its members, who are over 75, in response to a call from the central committee. The felicitation was on the occasion of the Foundation Day of the Assam Science Society on February 13. The honourees included secretary Dhirendra Nath Deka, treasurer Arjun Chandra Baruah, and former president Mahim Chandra Deka.

Representatives of the branch visited their respective residences to present them with the felicitation on behalf of the central committee. Mahim Chandra Deka currently resides in Guwahati, so his relative Arjun Chandra Baruah received the honour on his behalf.

A delegation comprising Dr Meena Devi Baruah, president of the Doomdooma branch; joint secretary Utpal Pujari; and executive members Dipali Saikia and Arati Sarkar Sonowal visited the residences of the distinguished members and conveyed their appreciation and good wishes.

