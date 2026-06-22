Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL), Demow and Hojai observe Yoga Day

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) celebrated the International Day of Yoga 2026 with great enthusiasm at its Lepetkata Township premises, aligning with this year’s theme, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”. The programme witnessed active participation from employees, their family members, and CISF personnel, reflecting the growing awareness of the importance of yoga in promoting physical and mental well-being.

The event was graced by Pranjal Changmai, Managing Director, BCPL, and Pruthiviraj Dash, Director (Finance), BCPL, who joined the yoga session along with other senior officials of the company. A team of professional yoga instructors conducted the session and demonstrated various yoga asanas and breathing techniques designed to help individuals manage different health conditions and improve overall fitness. Participants enthusiastically followed the exercises and learned practical methods to incorporate yoga into their daily lives for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Speaking on the occasion, BCPL officials stressed the importance of yoga as a holistic approach to health, particularly in ensuring healthy ageing and enhancing quality of life. The celebration underscored BCPL’s commitment to promoting wellness, work-life balance, and a culture of health consciousness among its employees and stakeholders.

The event concluded with a collective pledge to embrace yoga as a regular practice for achieving physical fitness, mental peace, and long-term well-being.

On Sunday morning, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Demow Alun Nagar hosted the 12th International Day of Yoga. The yoga instructors practised yoga for those present. The Co-District Administration, Demow, in collaboration with Demow College, observed the International Day of Yoga with immense enthusiasm at the college. HOJAI: On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, the Hojai district observed the 12th International Day of Yoga under the aegis of the Hojai district administration.

The programme was held in sync with the central International Day of Yoga event in Kolkata and included yoga postures and pranayama (breathing exercises) while watching a live broadcast by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yoga trainers from Nataraj Yoga Science College led the session. The event began with a lamp-lighting ceremony by District Commissioner Mr Dev Prasad Mishra.

Participants included Senior Superintendent of Police V. V. Rakesh Reddy; Additional District Commissioners Pooja Das and Nilakshi Baishya; Assistant Commissioners Dr Bibhuti Sandikoi and Rubu Bora; Additional Superintendent of Police Rupam Bordoloi; district administration and other department officials; and students from various educational institutions. Several local organizations also held Yoga Day programmes and shared messages, including the Geeta Ashram Trust, Hojai Municipal Board, Hojai Sports Association, Hojai District Legal Service Authority, and the Hojai District Senior Citizens Association. They emphasized that yoga is not just a one-day event but an essential part of daily life, and regular practice helps us live healthier and more prosperous lives.

Also Read: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Marks International Yoga Day With Mass Participation Across Northeast