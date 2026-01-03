Assam scientist gets fellowship from Royal Entomological Society, United Kingdom

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: Dr Pranaba Nanda Bhattacharyya, Assistant Professor and HoD, Department of Botany, Nanda Nath Saikia College, Titabor, Jorhat, Assam, has recently been elected as the prestigious ‘Fellow of The Royal Entomological Society (FRES)’ of United Kingdom in November, 2025.

Dr Bhattacharyya is the youngest son of Late Achyuta Nanda Bhattacharyya and Debajani Bhattacharyya of Alagdia village near Rangia, Kamrup. Gold medallist in both Bachelor’s and Master’s from the Department of Botany, Gauhati University, Dr Bhattacharyya brings significant pride to the Department of Botany, Rangia College, as he completed his graduation from the Institute. He also served as ‘Scientist C’ in the Mycology & Microbiology Department, Tocklai, TRA, Jorhat from 2014 to 2021.

Dr Bhattacharyya has also been honoured by the Linnean Society of London with the prestigious ‘Fellow of Linnean Society of London’ (FLS) in November. The ‘FRES Fellowship’ is a highly distinguished and internationally recognized honour that identifies scientists/researchers who have made a substantial contribution to entomology research through impactful publications, research, or other solid evidence in the allied fields. Dr Bhattacharyya’s research contribution in managing insect pest populations in the tea industry through sustainable approaches including the biological management of major pest populations has made this prestige possible.

