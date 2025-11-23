Young Assam Scientist Anubhav Shivam Nath Felicitated in New Delhi

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Anubhav Shivam Nath from the Darrang district has been felicitated for his innovative achievement by participating as the only child innovator from Assam in the pre-conference of the “Bharat Artificial Intelligence Impact Mahotsav” recently held at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi. The event was organized under the initiative of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, Department of Information Technology, NITI Aayog, Atal Innovation Mission, and Intel.

Anubhav Nath developed an AI-powered device that uses artificial intelligence to detect various diseases of the human face and teeth. He got the opportunity to participate in this national festival with this invention. The young scientist has named this system “MUSKAN” (Mouth Upgraded Scanning Kit for Analysis of Natal).

Out of the total 24 science-oriented students from across the country, these participants were invited to the program based on their excellence in innovation. Notably, Anubhav Shivam Nath was specially honored as an A.I. Impact Creator of the Aspirational District (Darrang). His MUSKAN device also earned praise from several scientists present at the festival.

