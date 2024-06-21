Manipur: Security Forces Dismantle Militant Hideouts in Jiribam District

IMPHAL: In significant crackdown joint team of central and state security forces discovered and destroyed six suspected militant hideouts in Phaitol Kuki village. The village is about 6 kilometres from Jiribam district headquarters in Manipur. The operation was reported by the Manipur police control room on Friday.

The bunkers were found on Thursday. They were dismantled during follow-up operation. This action was taken after state security forces came under attack. They were responding to fire. The fire was at police outpost in Leingangpokpi village. The attack happened on Tuesday night in the Jiribam district. The attackers targeted the forces. The forces were attempting to extinguish the blaze. This led to heightened security measures in the region.

Leingangpokpi village like Phaitol Kuki village is approximately 6 kilometres from the Jiribam district headquarters. However Phaitol Kuki village falls under Tousem sub-division of the Tamenglong district. The two villages are separated by National Highway 37. This is critical route in the region.

The joint forces discovered and destroyed six bunkers along Phaitol village hill ridge in Tamenglong. This location is close to Jiribam border. This occurred during routine search operations. And area domination activities. These operations aim to secure the border areas between hill and valley districts. These districts have seen periodic unrest.

While no arrests were made during the operation forces recovered substantial number of empty bullet casings from the site. This indicates recent militant activity. The presence of these casings suggests that the bunkers were actively used by militants. This occurred before security forces' intervention.

The discovery and destruction of these hideouts are part of ongoing efforts. These efforts aim to restore peace. Stability in the bordering areas of Jiribam and Tamenglong districts is crucial. The joint team has intensified its efforts. They are now conducting more rigorous search operations They are increasing area dominance activities. All of this to prevent further militant activities.

The police report emphasizes the commitment of security forces to maintain law and order in the region. The cooperation between central and state forces a crucial step This cooperation is essential for curbing militant presence. It is fundamental for ensuring the safety of residents. This holds true particularly for those in vulnerable areas.