Dibrugarh Boga Baba Mazhar’s land illegally sold without annual general meeting, committee alleges

DIBRUGARH: The conscious members of Greater Dibrugarh Boga Baba Mazhar Committee on Wednesday alleged that the adhoc committee of Boga Baba Mazhar had sold Mazhar’s land without holding any meeting or annual general meeting. Addressing a press conference here, the conscious member of Greater Dibrugarh Boga Baba Mazhar Committee said that the adhoc committee has violated the constitution of the Mazhar.

“The adhoc committee has sold Mazhar’s land in Moran without holding an extra ordinary meeting or annual general meeting by only taking a resolution among 11 members which is totally illegal and violation of constitution. The adhoc committee cannot function for more than three months,” they said.

“On March 3, an annual general meeting was organised at Boga Baba Mazhar for which district administration had appointed Trisidha Nath, Assistant Commissioner as observer for the meeting, but in his presence only situation became out of control for which he personally had to interfere and gave his assurance to public that elections will be held on March 10 which shall be done democratically involving representatives of all Masjid Jamats of Dibrugarh and following all laws laid in the Constitution,” the committee stated.

It further added, “But situation became out of control once respected observer left the premises as such the president of Boga Baba Mazhar Committee adjourned the Annual General Meeting and left the chair and the meeting could not continue and was incomplete and inconclusive. Since the meeting was inconclusive, so the committee should convey the Annual General Meeting first and produce their accounts since 2011 till date and give answer to all the queries of the public and then go further for the formation of the new committee.”

Boga Baba Mazhar, also known as Boga Fakir’s Mazhar, is a muslim place of worship situated in the Central panchali area of Dibrugarh city, within the Dibrugarh district of Assam. It serves as the shrine of the Sufi saint Syed Roshan Ali Chishti.

Also Read: Dibrugarh: Two associates of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh hospitalized after health deteriorates

Also Watch: