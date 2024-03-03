National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development organizes ‘Karigar Mela 1.0’ 2024 in Kokrajhar district

KOKRAJHAR: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) organized a two-day district level exhibition-cum-sale, the ‘NABARD Karigar Mela 1.0’ 2024 in Kokrajhar district from Saturday at RN Brahma Road in Kokrajhar town. The two-day event was inaugurated by the EM of BTC Arup Kumar Dey as chief guest on Saturday in the presence of Kuntal Purkayastha, DDM of NABARD, Kokrajhar.

Pramod Kumar Thakur, LDM of UCO Bank, Kokrajhar, Diganta Thapa, DAO, Kokrajhar, Tufan Basumatary, DVO, Kokrajhar and Bichitra Narzary, DPM, ASRLM, Kokrajhar were among the other officials who graced the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, EM Arup Kumar Dey thanked NABARD for organizing the district level mela and congratulated NGO-Green Leaf for successfully organizing the event. He encouraged the artisans, SHG members and farmers to continue their work in the field of farm and off-farm sector and make use of this platform for upgrading their knowledge and successfully showcase and market their products.

Kuntal Purkayastha, the DDM of NABARD, Kokrajhar told that the NABARD, Assam Regional Office in association with Green Leaf, NGO organized the two-day NABARD Karigar Mela for artisans, SHG members and FPOs of Kokrajhar district. He said altogether 15 stalls had been supported by the NABARD wherein SHG of women and farmers got a platform to showcase their various artefacts including handloom, handicrafts, ODOP (Mushroom), Millets etc. The event has brought together SHG women, FPO members of the Kokrajhar district supported under various interventions of NABARD in MEDP, LEDP, SDP etc implemented in the past through several NGOs of the district. With an aim to increase the footfall during the two-day mela, few cultural programmes were also organized in the evening.

Also Read: Assam CM Urges Early Lok Sabha Polls Before Bihu Festival

Also Watch: