Assam: Section 144 Imposed in Kokrajhar for Lok Sabha Election Counting; Strict Security Measures in Place

KOKRAJHAR: In view of the counting for declaration of results of the Lok Sabha Elections, 2024 on Tuesday and for maintenance of law and order, the District Magistrate, Kokrajhar Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi, has promulgated section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 prohibiting the opening of any shops or commercial establishments falling within 100 metres periphery of the counting centre at Basic Training Centre, Kokrajhar.

The order has come into force and will remain in force till the declaration of the results of the aforesaid election. The order is issued ex-parte in view of the urgency in the maintenance of peace and order in the district as well as for smooth conduct of the counting process for Lok Sabha Election, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Returning Officer of Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency P.K. Dwivedi while talking to media persons said the counting will be held in five counting centres- Kokrajhar, Gossaigaon, Kajalgaon, Bijni and Mushalpur. He said all necessary arrangements were in place to ensure smooth and orderly counting in the five designated centres. Dwivedi said a total of 27 Assistant Returning Officers and around 750 counting personnel have been deployed to manage the counting process. Additionally, a three-tier security system has been established to ensure the safety of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Also Read: NDA will capture both seats in BTC: Joyanta Basumatary

Also Watch: