Assam: Section 144 Imposed in Sonitpur District to Ensure Orderly Vote Counting for Lok Sabha Elections

Tezpur: In order to maintain law and order amid the counting of votes on Tuesday, the administration has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Sonitpur district. District Magistrate and District Commissioner of Sonitpur, Deba Kumar Mishra, has issued a prohibitory order under Section 144 in the district, stating that no processions of any kind will be allowed during the vote counting, no individual is permitted to chant any slogans, the use of loudspeakers in the vicinity of the vote counting centre is prohibited, political parties or candidates are not allowed to hold any victory celebrations, the bursting of firecrackers and the holding of parties during or after the vote counting is prohibited, and only individuals with valid ID cards are allowed to enter the vote counting centre. These measures aim to ensure a smooth and peaceful vote counting process in Sonitpur. The counting will begin at 8 am at Darrang College.

Also Read: Assam: Section 144 Imposed in Kokrajhar for Lok Sabha Election Counting; Strict Security Measures in Place

Also Watch: