Assam: Section of BJP Workers Seek Party Ticket for Their Prefered Candidate

BEHALI: In view of the upcoming by-polls for the Behali constituency of the Assam Legislative Assembly, a section of workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party met with the state president of the party and requested him to give the party ticket to Jayanta Bora.

A group of BJP workers requested the BJP state president to give the party ticket from Behali constituencies to a candidate of their choice, instead of the candidate selected from Janata Bhawan in Guwahati. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bhabesh Kalita arrived in Behali on Monday to interact with the party workers for the upcoming general elections.

But before reaching the venue, a group of BJP workers welcomed the state president on National Highway 15 at Baghmari in Behali constituency and urged the state president to issue the party ticket to their preferred candidate and youth leader Jayanta Bora for the by-election to be held in Behali constituency. The state president of the party was in Behali to interact simultaneously about the administrative and regional issues, during the meeting being held in Behali, and the upcoming local elections in the Behali Assembly constituency. Meanwhile, the state president attended the meeting and urged the party members to prepare for the voting in the by-polls.

The Behali Constituency of the Assam Legislative Assembly will soon have to go through by-polls as the member of the legislative assembly from this constituency, Ranjit Dutta had contested in the recently conducted General Elections of the state from the Tezpur constituency and won the same. Since he was elected as the Member of Parliament, he had to resign as the Member of the Legislative Assembly, thus leaving the Behali Constituency without representation in the Assam Legislative Assembly. Similar by-polls will be conducted in multiple other constituencies of the state.