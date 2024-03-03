SBI branch of Nagaon donated bus to Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev Vishwavidyalaya

NAGAON: State Bank of India, Nagaon branch, donated a star bus to Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev Vishwavidyalaya at a function on Friday. The bus was donated to the varsity under its corporate social responsibility. In the ceremonial presentation function, professor Mridul Hazarika, vice chancellor of the varsity, professor Mrinal Kr Borah, registrar, Dr Nayan Moni Saikia, sub-registrar (academic), Gaurav Goswami, assistant registrar of the varsity, SBI officials like manager Sujit Kumar Dey, chief branch manager Prachurya Sarma, chief manager (deposit and others) and other officials as well as teaching staff of the varsity were present.

